Turns out Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson won't be heading to space after all. Photo / Getty Images

Turns out Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson won't be heading to space after all. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Davidson is no longer going to space.

The Saturday Night Live comic was recently confirmed to be a passenger on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket for the 20th flight as part of the New Shepard programme on March 23.

However, the date for the trip has been moved to March 29, and Kim Kardashian's boyfriend is no longer able to make it.

A tweet on the official Blue Origin page read: "Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.

"We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

The King of Staten Island star was set to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood legend William Shatner and former NFL star Michael Strahan, who separately made the trip last year.

A previous announcement read: "#NewShepard mission #NS20 will include Marty Allen, @NBCSNL's Pete Davidson, @SharonHagle, Marc Hagle, @JimKitchen, and @DrGeorgeNield. Liftoff on March 23 is targeted for 8:30 am CDT / 13:30 UTC from Launch Site One."

The 28-year-old stand-up and billionaire businessman Bezos - who founded Amazon in the 90s - were recently reported to have held "preliminary" talks about heading off into outer space together.

A source told E! News: "They've been in discussions, several. Nothing is official yet and no date locked in. It's very preliminary."

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

Davidson and Kardashian, 41, visited Bezos' mansion in January. Though it wasn't entirely clear what they discussed during their meeting.

However, it was later speculated that a trip into space was on the cards.

Another source said: "He got on really well with Jeff when they met."

The Dirt star pulling out of the Blue Origin flight comes after Kanye West was suspended from Instagram after threatening Davidson and issuing a racist attack on comedian Trevor Noah.

The rapper was banned from using the photo-sharing platform for 24 hours.

A Meta spokesperson told TMZ that the 44-year-old star would not be allowed to post, comment, or send direct messages - and more - on the app.

They explained they will take further action if it becomes necessary.

West - who has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with ex Kim - has made a number of disparaging remarks about Davidson on the social media platform.