Post Malone recently performed two huge shows in New Zealand as part of a tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Photo / Tom Grut

A Perth bar has issued an apology after rapper Post Malone was denied entry to their venue.

The star was visiting a QT Hotel & Resorts bar on Sunday night in the Australian city when a bouncer turned him away due to his face tattoos. Now the chain has “sincerely apologised” to the American rapper.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, the hotel chain said: “At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognised for this for many years.”

“However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion, and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologise to the individuals affected.”

It is not known if they have also contacted the rapper to offer a personal apology.

At the time of being denied entry, Malone spoke to the West Australian and expressed his disbelief, saying, “They turned me away for my tattoos... I’ve never really experienced anything like that.”

Post Malone has multiple face tattoos. Photo / Tom Grut

Malone and his team were denied entry to the hotel’s rooftop bar over the weekend, the justification coming down to his extensive tattoo collection, which includes multiple face tattoos such as the phrase ‘Stay Away’ above his eyebrow and ‘Always Tired’ under his eyes.

Daily Mail Australia reported the hotel dress code prohibits “face, neck, and offensive tattoos”.

Despite being turned away, it seems Malone and his team still managed to have their night out, with the news outlet reporting they later visited another rooftop bar and were granted special entry on the discretion of security.

It comes after the star recently performed in New Zealand as part of a tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The iconic band and beloved American rapper performed two huge shows in Auckland and Dunedin, both of which received impressive reviews.

During the Auckland show, the Sunflower singer wore an ‘I love Auckland’ T-shirt and lit a cigarette onstage.

It was the first time the rapper had returned to New Zealand since 2019.