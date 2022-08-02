Michael Keaton revealed he has never watched a Marvel or superhero movie. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Keaton revealed he has never watched a Marvel or superhero movie. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Keaton has made a surprising confession.

Despite appearing in movies such as Batman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, the 70-year-old actor has revealed he has never taken the time to watch a Marvel or superhero film.

The star claimed the reason is that he has "other s*** to do" instead of sitting in front of superhero flicks and TV series.

It comes as Keaton reprises his role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming DC film The Flash. He said: "I know people don't believe this, that I've never seen an entire version of any of those movies – any Marvel movie, any other.

"And I don't say that I don't watch that because I'm highbrow – trust me! It's not that.

"It's just that there's very little things I watch.

"I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other s*** to do!"

Michael Keaton in the 1989 Batman film. Photo / Supplied

His return as Wayne will be the first time Keaton has worn the Batsuit since the 1992 Tim Burton film and the director's 1989's sequel.

When asked by Variety why he decided to join the DC cast, the actor said it "seemed like fun" and he wanted to socialise with other actors and crew.

He added: "I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it – obviously, some of that – but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially.

"This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking, 'Holy moly!'"

Keaton also starred as the Vulture in Sony's Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Later speaking about The Flash, Keaton said, "The writing was actually really good. So I thought, why not?

"It's cool to drop in and I'm curious to see if I can pull it off."

His remarks come after he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that he hadn't watched an entire superhero movie after his first Batman film with Burton.

Keaton said: "I just never got around to it. So you're talking to a guy who wasn't in the zeitgeist of that whole world.

"They'll be doing Marvel movies forever. I'll be dead, and they'll still be doing Marvel movies."