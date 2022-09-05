Parris Goebel has taken home her first Emmy Award. Photo / AP

Parris Goebel has taken home her first Emmy Award. Photo / AP

Kiwi choreographer to the stars Parris Goebel has landed her first Emmy Award.

Goebel took out the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming Emmy for her work on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

It's the third time in a row she's been nominated for her work choreographing dance for the runway show.

The Kiwi dance icon revealed she's "honoured" to take home an Emmy Award. Photo / AP

Writing on Instagram, Goebel shared her gratitude for the award.

"This moment meant more to me than anyone could imagine. A week into creating this show I was in a terrible car accident," she wrote.

"I went straight back into rehearsal the next day even though I could barely move. Whilst trying to dance and create I was in excruciating pain, holding back tears as I moved, but nothing was going to stop me from finishing the show. Not only did I finish the @savagexfenty show, but last night I won an Emmy for it."

Goebel recalled "bursting into tears" as she left the stage and thanked Rihanna and her dancers for helping bring her choreography to life.

"I am so honoured and I will continue to dedicate my life to this art form for as long as I live."

Goebel went up against the likes of other TV shows for the award, including Dancing with the Stars, Annie Live! and the Oscars.

Fellow Kiwi Sir Peter Jackson also scooped several awards, representing New Zealand in the Emmys' documentary category.

His documentary The Beatles: Get Back won all five of the awards it was nominated for, including Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Notification Program.