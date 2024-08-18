Sharing a Polaroid of her sitting inside a giant aerial ring around burnt items, she added in another post: “Not how I expected my music video shoot for Bad Bitch Academy to go.”

In her next post, she declared “the show must go on” as she and supermodel Heidi Klum, 51, posed on a catwalk for cameras.

The new song from her upcoming album Infinite is set to follow Chasin’ with Meghan Trainor.

Hilton recently shared how she felt an instant connection to the track, because it’s about walking away from “toxic relationships”.

The socialite told Rolling Stone: “[Meghan] put into words an experience that was so true for me; that time in your life when you find the confidence, power, and self-love, to walk away from toxic relationships and move forward with your life.”

Trainor went on to reveal she’d been working on the track for years until Hilton managed to bring it to life.

She added: “I started working on this song years ago and knew I had to save it for someone very special. Paris brought it to a whole new level...

“She is the sister I always needed and when she calls me ‘sis’, I die of happiness inside. We made something truly iconic together and it was a bucket list dream come true for me.”

Hilton’s new album is slated for release on September 6 and marks her first studio album in almost two decades following the release of her debut record Paris back in 2006.

Paris Hilton is preparing to release her first studio album in nearly two decades. Photo / Getty Images

She recently opened up about the project in an interview with Flaunt magazine, saying: “The album has it all. I love pop music so much and it feels like someone needs to save it so I’m here to do it.”

Hilton added the record has “pop bops” and songs inspired by her autobiography Paris: The Memoir.

The former reality TV regular added she has also included emotional ballads on the record because “Sia is the queen of that”.

It also features an updated version of her 2006 single Stars Are Blind which is called Paris’ Version, while another song on the album is called Fame Won’t Love You.