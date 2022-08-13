Our issues with Princess Diana: The doco that turns the cameras back on us

The Princess looks at how Diana's story was presented at the time by a media that was variously craven, cruel, complicit and invasive. Photo / AP

The Princess looks at how Diana's story was presented at the time by a media that was variously craven, cruel, complicit and invasive. Photo / AP

Twenty-five years on from Diana's tragic death comes a documentary that turns the camera back on all of us and examines our role in her story.

The Princess may be yet another Diana documentary, but it's not really another documentary about Diana. It's about the idea of Di, the perception of her and how her story was presented at the time by a media that was variously craven, cruel, complicit and invasive. It's also about those who considered themselves the people in that endearment "the people's princess" and those who weren't, but were still rocked by her death 25 years ago this month.

Which also makes it a study, of sorts, in mass hysteria. That's whether it's the Diana-mania of the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal tour of New Zealand and Australia in 1983, or the great British outpouring of grief in 1997.

A feature-length doco made for HBO in the US but getting a cinema release in New Zealand, The Princess is cannily put together by English director Ed Perkins. He was just 11 when Diana died, but says he remembers the time and his parents' distraught reactions vividly.

"I remember feeling very confused about what was happening and what was it about this woman or what she represented that had such a hold over people," he tells the Listener from London.

"People were coming out mourning as though they'd lost their own mother or daughter or sister rather than someone in public life, who they only knew through the newspapers. So, that was my sort of starting point – 'can I try to make a film that, at least for me, if no one else, tries to better understand quite why so many people reacted in the way they did after her death?'"

Perkins might use the benefit of hindsight in what he focuses on, but his film is also an immediate present-tense time-machine using a mixture of professional and amateur archival footage and contemporaneous commentary as it moves chronologically from 1981 to 1997. There are no talking heads pondering the past or telling us what Diana was really doing at the time. It's her public life flashing before our eyes, from its supposedly fairy-tale beginnings to its tragic end.

He cites the archive-driven documentaries of Asif Kapadia – Senna, Amy and Diego Maradona – as influences on his approach. So was LA 92 about the Los Angeles riots. As with that film, there are no headshot interviews or narrators to hold the viewer's hand and explain what's happening or how they should think or feel. People already know Diana's story and the long shadow it casts on the British monarchy. But The Princess, says Perkins, gives people a chance to reassess.

"There are not that many people I know who are apathetic towards this story. Like the royal family more broadly, she does incite strong opinions in lots of different directions. She did when she was alive, and I think she still does now.

"So, it's an interesting story to tell because I know that people aren't coming with a clean slate. Our hope, really, is that, because we haven't leant on hindsight analysis, like retrospective headshot interviews, we are giving people the space within the film to come to their own conclusion and bring their own hindsight to bear.

"I don't want people just to relive it. I want them to be able to reframe the story because of all the other things that have happened in the past 20 years and much more recently, and see that story again, through a new lens."

Yes, making a film about the most photographed woman in the world, Perkins did not lack for footage to draw upon. He spent the first six months of the project watching an estimated 1000 hours of video before shaping his take and its subtexts.

The documentary makes no boasts about the revelations of previously unseen footage and it's judicious at not defaulting to moments the world already knows by heart – you won't find Prince Charles quipping "whatever love means" yet again, and the film remains outside both the 1981 wedding and the 1997 funeral service.

But in hunting for resonant moments, Perkins laughs that he'd often find himself staring at his screen wondering "is Diana really trying to tell us something?" from an expression or body language, only to run it past his editors and find they would all have different interpretations.

"We got to a point where we realised that was what was interesting – that we were all projecting our own ideas, hopes, dreams, fears, values on to this footage, on to this story, and coming up with our own conclusions.

"So, we thought it was interesting to raise that and give audiences the space to try to find the story in the subtext for themselves within these scenes that are left often to play long and unedited."

Princess Diana receives bouquets of flowers from admirers in London in 1995. Photo / AP

Unsurprisingly, the media, whether it's paparazzi oafs, royal correspondents of the day, or high-minded contrarian commentators such as Christopher Hitchens, don't come out of it at all well.

But Perkins says the media treatment of Diana wasn't a driving force to make the film.

"Our film touches upon the excesses of press intrusion and tabloid culture, and it's right that we do that, because it's part of the story. But it's not the whole story. The whole point of the archive-only approach is to allow us to turn those cameras back on to all of us.

"The part of the story that is most difficult for many to comprehend is, 'What was our complicity in this?' It's not about assigning blame, but it is about saying, we, as consumers of media, were driving demand for stories and for photographs. We were creating the intrusion. We went along with the fairy-tale. We wanted to believe it to be true. Millions of people became obsessed with this story and couldn't get enough of it – still can't. In a sense, the film is a critique of that – we want the fairy-tale, but at what cost and at whose expense?"

The Princess is in cinemas now.