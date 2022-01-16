Sinead O'Connor has laid her son Shane to rest. Photo / Getty Images

Sinead O'Connor knew Shane would have loved the fact she dressed in a full pink outfit for his funeral today.

The Irish singer paid tribute to her son, a "beautiful angel", as the family put Shane O'Connor to rest in Dublin.

The grieving mum was admitted to hospital earlier this week after a series of troubling messages posted on social media, in which she said she wished to join her son.

She was able to attend his funeral today, alongside 50 other mourners. She wore bright colours, as per her son's wishes.

"We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney," she wrote on Twitter after the funeral.

"Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it. He was always chanting 'Om. Shanti'. I put a few packs of fags in the coffin for him in case there's none in heaven. He'll have loved that too. Om. Shanti."

Shane O'Connor died by suicide at 17-years-old.

The 55-year-old singer has admitted she is not coping well with the loss of her boy, found dead on January 9.

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace," she wrote at the time.

Shane had been missing, and the police in Ireland previously admitted to being concerned for his welfare.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.