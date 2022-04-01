Billie Eilish arrives on the Oscars red carpet in a black ruffled Gucci gown. Photo / Getty Images

Billie Eilish has no time for fashion critics.

Fans are applauding her response after a TikTok user included her Oscars 2022 red carpet outfit in his roundup of the "worst dressed" on the night.

"I hate to do it," Kephart said of Eilish's black Gucci ruffled gown, "but here's my worst-dressed from the Oscars. I've had enough of her s***."

Vogue called Eilish's custom tiered off-the-shoulder Alessandro Michele gown an example of "classic Hollywood glamour". When she arrived on the Oscars red carpet, the Herald reported: "Billie Eilish has arrived and taken ruffles to the next level. And then the next level. And then the next level after that."

The 20-year-old singer responded using TikTok's duet feature, sharing footage of herself giving Kephart the middle finger while she was sitting on the toilet, according to Page Six.

"I haven't had enough of my s***," she retorted in the caption.

It wasn't the only look she wore on the night - she donned two other looks on Sunday after the red carpet.

Eilish first changed into a black asymmetrical shirt and flared pants, also by Gucci, to perform her Oscar-winning James Bond theme alongside her brother Finneas O'Connell during the awards ceremony.

And for the glamorous Vanity Fair Oscars after party, she wore a voluminous navy Simone Rocha mini-dress paired with over-the-knee combat boots.

The brother and sister duo took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for their James Bond theme No Time to Die, from the latest Bond film of the same name.

The pair thanked their collaborators and their parents for being their "biggest inspirations".

Eilish became the youngest artist to win three awards for the same song, having previously taken home a Grammy and a Golden Globe award.

The pair also became the first sibling duo to win in the Best Original Song category since Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, who won the award in 1964 for "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from Mary Poppins.