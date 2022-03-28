Amy Schumer has savagely roasted Leonardo DiCaprio while hosting the Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

Oscars host Amy Schumer has taken a savage swipe at Leonardo DiCaprio during the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

"This year the academy hired three women to host, because it's cheaper than hiring one man," said Schumer when the hosting trio including Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall, took to the stage.

Skyes and Hall said they were there to represent Black women, living loud and proud.

"And I am representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little loud," said Schumer.

Then they turned their attention to the year's films - noting Lady Gaga and Jared Leto were snubbed for 'House of Random Accents.'

Sykes burned The Power of the Dog, saying: "I watched that movie three times... and I'm halfway through it."

Schumer took aim at sports biopic King Richard, which tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams' father: "We finally got a movie about the incredible Williams' sisters... dad."

And then there was middling climate change comedy Don't Look Up: "I guess the Academy voters 'don't look' at reviews," said Schumer, before roasting the film's star Leonardo DiCaprio: "He's done so much to fight climate change, and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he's older? And they're younger? Get it?"

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall are hosting the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Then there was Lucille Ball biopic Being The Ricardos, with Schumer congratulating director Aaron Sorkin for having "the innovation to make a movie about one of the funniest women ever... and not have a single joke."

In one hilarious follow-up segment, Hall - who had declared herself "single" at the top of the show - rounded up several handsome eligible actors for some intimate backstage "Covid testing." She called on Javier Bardem - then remembered he was with partner Penelope Cruz, and told him to stay seated.

Referencing Will Smith and Jada's famously, ahem, "relaxed" relationship, she asked Will to join her and insisted, "Jada said she's OK with it," which left the couple squirming.

