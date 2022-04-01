Chris Rock looks distraught in new footage after Oscars slap. Video / @sincerelyordinary

Uncomfortable footage has emerged of Chris Rock in the moments after he was slapped by Will Smith at Monday's Oscars.

The 57-year-old US comedian was forced to remain onstage when the unprecedented incident unfolded during the awards show, in which he was obliged to present the award for Best Documentary.

In video posted to TikTok, Rock looked completely lost as he attempted to compose himself while winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson accepted the award for Summer of Soul (... or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and made his acceptance speech.

Rock could be seen in a daze of confusion as he looked around the room, before appearing to catch eyes with someone in the audience as he shrugged his shoulders in disbelief.

The video was captioned "Look at Chris' face", with a crying face emoji, as fans rallied around him in the comments section.

It comes after Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes gave an insight into how rattled Rock was after the show, revealing on Ellen on Thursday that the comedian issued her an apology at the after-party.

Chris Rock looked completely stunned in the moments after the Oscars slap.

Sykes said Rock told her it was "supposed to be" her night, adding: "You, and Amy and Regina, y'all were doing such a great job. I'm so sorry this is now going to be about this."

Rock also broke his silence on the incident during a sold-out show in Boston on Thursday, saying he was "still processing what happened".

After receiving a standing ovation from the packed crowd, Rock said he would properly address the slap "at some point".

"What's up, Boston? How was your weekend?" Rock said onstage, which was met with laughter from the crowd.

"I don't have a bunch of sh*t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that sh*t. And it will be serious and funny."

Elsewhere, video has also emerged of Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction to her husband's outburst.

Footage appears to show Pinkett Smith laughing at comments made by Rock in the wake of him being struck.

The now infamous slap. Photo / Getty Images

Up until now, commentators have suggested Smith attacked the comedian after noticing his wife's apparently upset reaction to a joke referring to her alopecia.

But the clip appears to suggest she did find some of what the comedian said to be funny.

Pinkett Smith can be seen throwing her head forward in laughter as Rock responds to being slapped by saying: "Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me."

I never saw #Willsmith from this angle. Why is Jada laughing? pic.twitter.com/In7Qa6MZIo — Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) March 31, 2022

She also appears to laugh as Rock awkwardly tries to move on from the incident by saying the audience have witnessed "the greatest night in the history of television".

And in another bombshell twist to the saga, the Academy on Thursday revealed Smith was asked to vacate the Dolby Theatre after "the deeply shocking, traumatic event", but the King Richard star stood his ground and went on to receive his Oscar.

In a statement, the organisation admitted "things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," while detailing what happened in the room.

Denzel Washington talks to Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

"While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently," it read.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors have given Smith "15 days' notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response".

Smith is yet to comment on the development, though he issued a formal apology via Instagram to Rock and the Academy on Tuesday.