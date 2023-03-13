Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

Taika Waititi and his wife, Rita Ora, shared a loving pash on the red carpet yesterday as they attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills.

The Let You Love Me singer, 32, looked ethereal in a white bridal-esque dress with a corset bodice, full tulle skirt, and silverware details, while the Boy filmmaker looked stylish and classy in a black tailored suit.

The English singer had mouths aghast as she arrived at the Wallis Anneberg Center to join other big industry names, such as Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, as well as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Ora’s New Zealand-born husband is no stranger to the Academy Awards, receiving his first Oscar in 2020 for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film, Jojo Rabbit.

Ora and Waititi, who first sparked romance rumours in April 2021, packed on the PDA while pausing for a few photos at the venue. The lovebirds could be seen holding hands and sharing a passionate kiss on the lips.

Waititi then laid a gentle kiss on her forehead, which caused the singer to flash a grin.

Rita Ora wears jaw-dropping dress at the Oscars afterparty. Photo / Getty Images

The couple announced in January that they got hitched last year. Ora let the news slip during an interview on Heart Radio Breakfast, where she was promoting her new single, You Only Love Me.

The singer was asked if she was married, to which she promptly replied with, “Yes. Here we are.”

“They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!” the I Will Never Let You Down singer gushed.

Ora then went on to share that her wedding had not only been “perfect,” but was also, “exactly, exactly how I wanted it.”

Rita Ora in the music video for You Only Love Me. Photo / Supplied

She then went on to speak about her new song, You Only Love Me, which was inspired by the speculation surrounding whether they had tied the knot or not. “When the rumours came out is she, isn’t she? I wanted to play on it,” she told People.

“I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… that’s not to say that is actually what happened ...”

Ora added: “I’ve chosen to keep it more private this sort of experience I had, but I did want to play on what could have been. So this is what I’m giving to the public on what could have been.”