The Oscars audience has been left reeling after Will Smith leapt on stage to take a swing at presenter Chris Rock before telling the comedian to "Get my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" after a joke was made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
A shocked Rock responded: "This is one of the most awkward moments in television."
Meanwhile, the internet has erupted with watchers questioning whether the incident was scripted or an unexpected outburst by Smith, the favourite pick for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.
More to come ...