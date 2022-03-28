'Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth' screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

The Oscars audience has been left reeling after Will Smith leapt on stage to take a swing at presenter Chris Rock before telling the comedian to "Get my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" after a joke was made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

A shocked Rock responded: "This is one of the most awkward moments in television."

Chris Rock appears to be struck by Will Smith on stage. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the internet has erupted with watchers questioning whether the incident was scripted or an unexpected outburst by Smith, the favourite pick for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

Waiittt was that scripted?? Did Will just tell Chris Rock off for calling up Jada’s name?? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ELLrjm1616 — Jordan W. (@JordizzleJ) March 28, 2022

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

More to come ...