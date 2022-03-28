Voyager 2021 media awards
Oscars 2022: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock after joke about Smith's wife

'Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth' screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

NZ Herald

The Oscars audience has been left reeling after Will Smith leapt on stage to take a swing at presenter Chris Rock before telling the comedian to "Get my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" after a joke was made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

A shocked Rock responded: "This is one of the most awkward moments in television."

Chris Rock appears to be struck by Will Smith on stage. Photo / Getty Images
Meanwhile, the internet has erupted with watchers questioning whether the incident was scripted or an unexpected outburst by Smith, the favourite pick for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

More to come ...