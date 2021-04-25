Oscars 2021: The 92nd Academy Awards, winners and highlights as they happen

It's Oscars day and we are frocked up and at the ready for all that this year's awards have to offer.
A starkly different Academy Awards will be presented to us this year, all thanks to Covid of course. Smaller "hubs" of attendees will gather for the ceremony and all the glitz and glamour that the Oscars can muster in the midst of a pandemic.
The Oscars red carpet coverage starts at 10.30am, with the ceremony itself kicking off at 12.30pm NZ time. The ceremony is being telecast live on TVNZ but we will be keeping everyone updated on wins, upsets and highlights here, as they happen.
BEST PICTURE
The Father
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Minari
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odum Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
White Tiger
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Minari
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Another Round - Denmark
Collective - Romania
Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Better Days - Hong Kong
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST FILM EDITING
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
BEST SOUND
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga
The Life Ahead
One Night in Miami
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes People
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye