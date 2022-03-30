"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

Questlove didn't notice Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars because he was busy meditating.

The 51-year-old star was practising transcendental meditation while Will was clashing with the stand-up comedian, and he had no idea what had occurred when he took to the stage himself just minutes later.

The musician-turned-director - who was presented with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for Summer of Soul by Chris - said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: "When the commercial break was happening, I was just in my [space].

"So when I opened my eyes, I didn't realise - why is everyone so quiet? Like, I literally was not present for that whole entire moment."

Questlove - whose real name is Ahmir Thompson - started to work out what had just happened moments before he took to the stage to collect his gong.

He explained: "As I'm walking to the stage, I'm kind of putting two and two together, and I realised that that was a real moment, like, maybe three seconds before I spoke words.

"I was not present at all. I was just in a blank space."

Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. Photo / AP

The controversy erupted when Smith confronted Rock on stage and struck him in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The stand-up star joked about Pinkett Smith starring in a new G.I. Jane movie, in an apparent reference to her shaved head, which is the result of her having alopecia.

However, Smith subsequently apologised for his behaviour, saying violence is "poisonous and destructive".

The 53-year-old actor - who won his first-ever Oscar for King Richard - said on Instagram: "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

Jacqui Andrews, left, and Questlove arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Photo / AP

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."