Oscar winner and Marvel actor William Hurt dies aged 71

Actor William Hurt appeared in five Marvel movies. Photo / Getty Images

Academy Award-winning actor William Hurt has passed away at the age of 71.

William Hurt's son, Will, posted today that his father has died of natural causes. It was previously revealed in May 2018 that Hurt had terminal prostate cancer that had spread considerably.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

Hurt's close friend Gerry Byrne also confirmed Hurt's death to Variety on Sunday.

The Washington, DC-born actor won an Academy Award for his role in the 1985 film Kiss of the Spider Woman and was nominated for his performances in movies including A History of Violence, Broadcast News and Children of a Lesser God.

Off the silver screen, Hurt was a father of four adult children, Alexander, 39; William, 31; Samual, 32; and Jeanne, 28, who he fathered to three different mothers in the 80s and 90s.

Born March 20, 1950, Hurt had three consecutive Academy Awards nominations for Best Actor in the mid-1980s.

Marlee Matlin and William Hurt. Photo / Getty Images

Hurt was also an active stage actor during the 1980s, receiving his first Tony Award nomination in 1985 for the Broadway production of Hurlyburly.

His debut film role was in 1980, playing a scientist in the science fiction thriller Altered States, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year.

To younger fans, Hurt was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in his role as the Thaddeus Ross, a general who was there on the fateful day Bruce Banner became the Hulk.

His character appeared in five Marvel films, including The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow, as well as the Marvel One-Shot The Consultant.