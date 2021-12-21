Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page announces career move on TikTok

Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins announces she’s leaving The Wiggles. Video / @emmawatkinsofficial

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has announced his surprising new career direction in a heartwarming video uploaded to TikTok.

The 49-year-old Australian updated long-time fans of the music group over the weekend while on a bush walk, revealing the exciting reason he was improving his fitness.

The entertainer shared he needed to "get back in shape" in preparation for the "serious choreography" involved with performing in next year's OG Wiggles reunion tour.

As part of his training, Page announced he would be sharing a series of videos to the site of himself practising the dance moves for a host of the group's original songs.

The group, comprised of Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt, Anthony Field and Page, will return to stages across the country next year, starting in Darwin on February 12.

Greg Page told fans the exciting news on TikTok. Photo / TikTok, gregpage_yellow

They will perform some of their best-loved songs alongside characters including Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus.

Page shocked the nation when he collapsed as he walked offstage in January last year after the band's reunion show in Sydney to raise money for bushfire relief.

Drummer Steve Pace and staff member Kimmy Antonelli gave Field CPR after he went into cardiac arrest, while a nurse in the audience used a defibrillator on him.

The original Wiggles Greg Page, Jeff Fatt, Murray Cook and Anthony Field will tour next year. Photo / Richard Dobson

Page later found out he suffered a heart blockage and had a stent inserted into his body, shocking medical teams with his survival and remarkable recovery.

He had suffered from fainting spells and chronic fatigue in the past, and hung up his yellow skivvy in 2006 after being diagnosed with orthostatic intolerance.

The condition left him unable to perform and walking with the aid of cane, though he briefly returned to the group a few years later.

The fundraiser concert was the first time the band's founding members had played together since 2012.

Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest during a bushfire relief concert in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

Responding to a comment to his recent TikTok, Page revealed he had been able to manage his condition with medication since leaving the band and not losing as much bodily fluid through sweat.

He also leaned into some classic dad humour in his response to another comment that "he's actually really hot".

"Yes, I was out walking," he replied.