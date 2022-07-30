Emily Ratajkowski has no control over whether a cheater is going to cheat on her. That's on the cheat. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski has no control over whether a cheater is going to cheat on her. That's on the cheat. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Model Emily Ratajkowski's husband Sebastian Bear-McClard has allegedly cheated on her and people are shocked. Not about his alleged infidelity but the fact that he cheated because she is so attractive.

On Thursday, Ratajkowski liked a series of tweets about Bear-McClard's alleged cheating. One tweet read: "Can't believe that little b**** cheated on EmRata."

Interestingly, people are outraged that Ratajkowski's husband would dare cheat on her. Tweets included, "If Em Rata's husband cheats on her, what hope do I have?" and, "If Em Rata can't keep a man, then I'm done."

The internet is outraged. Not that a man would cheat on his wife, but that a man would cheat on his very hot wife. I get it, Ratajkowski is indisputably and overwhelmingly beautiful, but the problem with this line of thinking is that it's putting the blame back onto women when men cheat.

Well if Em Rata can’t keep a man, there’s no hope for the rest of us! 😂 — SophieTheTrophy🏆 #AbortionIsHealthcare (@trophysophie89) July 20, 2022

People are arguing that Ratajkowski didn't deserve to be cheated on because she's so hot. But on the flip side, what message does that send? If you aren't super hot, then you deserve to be cheated on? Spoiler alert: you don't.

For instance, I am not nearly as hot as Ratajkowski but I very much expect my boyfriend not to cheat on me. Your hotness shouldn't be used as a tool to measure if you deserve to be cheated on.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard on their wedding day. Photo / Instagram @sebobear

This idea that Ratajkowski's hotness should have been a deterrent for cheating pushes forward the outdated notion that women can do things to "keep" a man's attention. Honestly, it doesn't matter how spicy you keep your relationships or how gorgeous you look on Instagram: if a man is going to cheat on you, he will cheat on you.

The hard truth is that a man's cheating has nothing to do with the woman he is with and has everything to do with him.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard share a son, Sylvester. Photo / Instagram @emrata

We must stop pretending that women need to "try" to keep a man because clearly, Ratajkowski's story is proof that when it comes to cheating, it doesn't matter how hot you are or how beautiful you are.

It doesn't even matter if you've made it to the cover of Sports Illustrated and are one of the most followed and lusted after models on the planet, if a man is going to cheat there's no amount of sexiness that will stop him.

Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2019 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Men cheat on very hot women all the time because it has nothing to do with the women. Let me say it louder: IT HAS EVERYTHING TO DO WITH THE MEN INVOLVED.

Ratajkowski's husband allegedly cheating hasn't exposed her shortcomings, it's exposed his shortcomings. Plus, it serves as a great reminder that cheating has nothing to do with how someone looks or what someone does and has everything to do with the cheater.

Some relationships may never last the distance for various reasons, but infidelity is a betrayal by the individual and says absolutely nothing about the betrayed.

You can be beautiful, kind, smart and sexy, and a man can still stray and that's solely on him.