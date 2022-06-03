Baby it's cold outside so here are the top five films to snuggle up to this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

It's officially cold enough to wrap your legs around your partner in bed without becoming a truly gross, sweaty human pretzel which can only mean one thing.

It's snuggle season.

We have once again reached the time of year where your coupled-up pals disappear to hibernate with their Thai takeouts and ratty tracksuit pants while the singletons wonder if movie nights on the couch with their flatmates will suffice as a relationship status.

The struggle is real.

If you're one of the lucky ones who is living a rom-com dream with a glass of red wine in hand, sitting in front of the fire and your lover snuggled beside you, there is no time to waste arguing about what to watch.

Thankfully, we have done the hard work for you, so you only have to get out of your bed cocoons to get your Uber Eats at the door.

Here are the top five snuggle-worthy films to watch this season:

The Notebook

According to Cosmopolitan, experts are warning people not to sob their way through the emotional torture of the Notebook anymore because it's giving an "unhealthy" myth of "perfection". But I think you should ignore the experts because Harry Styles said the film is his favourite romance movie of all time and that's enough to have me watching it on repeat.

The Nicholas Sparks film may give you unrealistic expectations for a relationship but it's a timeless classic and is perfect for a soppy Sunday afternoon.

Crazy Rich Asians

If you and your lover are getting super close to the meet the family stage and need some insight into how things may go down, this film is for you.

Sure, your partner's family may not carry gold bricks in their handbags or store designer clothes in their Porsche "just in case", but love is love my friends and meeting your partner's family is always scary.

The film is like a modern-day Great Gatsby full of lush parties one can only dream of attending and a love story for the ages, plus hilarious supporting characters to boot.

The Holiday

Jude Law. That's it. That's all you need to know.

The film is one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time but let's ignore that fact because it's also the greatest rom-com of all time.

The timeline is slightly confusing and it seems very suss that a house swap would result in everyone finding love but I digress, it's a beautiful movie full of beautiful people, what more could you want on a Sunday afternoon?

The Blind Side

If you're looking for a feel-good film that will cleanse your tear ducts this one is for you.

Based on a true story, Sandra Bullock plays a rich Southern Republican Christian who takes in a homeless teenager – Big Mike – but before you roll your eyes, stop, because Bullock's character has us all becoming sooky babies with a revived hope in humanity.

When her friend says "Well, you certainly are changing his life", and she replies: "No, he's changing mine." We went through a whole box of tissues.

Step Brothers

This film is arguably Will Ferrell's best performance to date and deserves nothing less than five stars.

The almost 15-year-old film is the ultimate snuggle Sunday option. Between the outrageous one-liners – "did we just become best friends?", the chaotic drum kit scene, and the iconic tune "Boats and Hoes", you don't have to pay attention to understand the plot.

And even if you're in your most comatose "ugh I have work tomorrow" state you will feel slightly cheered up.