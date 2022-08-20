Thirty-six-year-old Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, has sparked controversy after a video has leaked of her partying. Video / @visegrad24

OPINION:

You're not going to believe this: the Prime Minister of Finland went to a party and - shock, horror - danced.

I know, right? Earth shattering stuff. A Prime Minister with a life. Who the hell does she think she is? Some kind of ... normal person?

The video, leaked this week, appears to have originally been posted to Instagram Stories. It shows Sanna Marin drinking and dancing with a group of friends, including several Finnish public figures. The party appears to take place in a private apartment.

The newspaper that leaked the video wrote that Marin's "partying and social media publicity, which differs from the traditional style of prime minister, has attracted a lot of attention and discussion".

Therein lies the crux of it all, doesn't it? People are upset because Marin is not acting in "the traditional style of prime minister" but let's take a good hard look around. What has "the traditional style of prime minister" done for us anyway?

When stuffy old politicians in suits go to parties, they're "networking". When women do it, they're "incompetent" and "inappropriate".

People are upset at Marin simply for having a private life outside her public duties.

Her political opponents are clutching their pearls in dismay at the thought of a grown woman having fun. Marin, for her part, has put the critics in their place:

"I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]," she said, quoted by the BBC.

"I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age," she added, forced to state the obvious.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin (left) at the Flow Festival pic.twitter.com/ZGcnUn4I5p — Tom Moylan (@moylato) August 13, 2022

She has also responded to calls for her to take a drug test by deeming it unnecessary, but appears to not rule out taking one (if it means people will shut the hell up about it). She did reiterate that, while she drank alcohol, she did not take any drugs at the party.

I have no idea whether she took drugs or not (nor do I care) but social media is full of people with too many numbers in their usernames sharing the leaked video and deeming her incompetent, seemingly on the basis of having seriously good dance moves.

Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin proving when you work hard, you can play hard 😎👌🎉 pic.twitter.com/8EjQjDUJPc — Very Finnish Problems (@VFinnishProbs) August 17, 2022

Marin was, at one point, the world's youngest Prime Minister and has guided Finland through the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has recently been named the world's happiest, for the fifth consecutive year.

The young PM has also been leading Finland's Nato application for membership and continuously making life more annoying for her neighbour Vladimir Putin. Earlier this week, her government announced another move against Russia by drastically cutting tourist visas to 10 per cent of current volumes - a decision which will come into effect next month.

On top of running the country and standing up to Putin, she is also the mother of a 4-year-old (have you ever tried parenting a 4-year-old? I have and, let me tell you, it's exhausting stuff).

Questioning Marin's work as a politician is fair game. Questioning her competency for the role because she has fun with friends is not - especially when we don't put "traditional" prime ministers through the same scrutiny. It reeks of ageism and sexism of an elitist class that is terrified of being replaced.

Trump has managed to violate every US law, Putin is a rampaging war criminal, Orban is a racist Hitler wannabe, Scholz is a dithering weakling, Johnson is a fraud, Bolsonaro is a thug & @MarinSanna is getting flack for...dancing? I wonder what it is that makes her different. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 18, 2022

The Beastie Boys said it ages ago but, years later, here we are. Sanna Marin's still gotta fight for her right to party.