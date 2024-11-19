Paul Teal, who played Josh Avery in the hit WB series 'One Tree Hill' during its final season in 2010, passed away on Friday.

Paul Teal has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The former ‘One Tree Hill’ star passed away on Friday (15.11.24) at the age of 35 and while a cause of death was initially unclear, his fiance Emilia Torello has now confirmed to TMZ he had been diagnosed with a stage four form of the disease some seven months before his passing.

She said: “He was the most talented man I’ve ever met. When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. He was the most diligent and dedicated person.

I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That’s what makes this loss even more tragic.”

Throughout his career, Paul also had roles in ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond, ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ and made his final appearance in the 2024 drama ‘Lilly ‘, which was released in October.