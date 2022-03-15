One Love preview

Tauranga's One Love Festival, due to take place next month, has been cancelled but a 2023 date has been set with the return of a major international act.

Organisers today announced on Facebook this year's festival was cancelled due to the Omicron outbreak, however, it would return on January 28 and 29, 2023 with all tickets to roll over to the new date.

One Love organisers said if people preferred a refund on the face value of their tickets this will be available for a week starting March 28 to April 3.

The festival brings thousands of people to the region with next year's event set down for Auckland Anniversary Weekend at the Tauranga Domain.

Next year's line up will include international acts such as UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Sean Kingston, Fiji, Hawaiian bands Rebel SoulJahz and Maoli, and British roots reggae band Steel Pulse.

Image 1 of 12 : One Love Festival, Wharepai Domain, Tauranga. 07 February 2021 The Bay of Plenty Times Photograph by Andrew Warner.

The festival was originally set down for January 29 and 30 this year but was pushed out to April 2 and 3 after New Zealand went into the red light setting.

Director of Reggae Love Ltd Glenn Meikle said at the time, while they were prepared, they were still gutted especially given how close they were to welcoming everyone to the festival.

"We'd pulled out all stops for this year's event and it was looking to be an epic celebration."