Footage of a conversation between Olivia Wilde (pictured) and Shia LaBeouf has cast doubt on Wilde's claim she fired the troubled actor from her upcoming film. Photo / AP

Olivia Wilde has been caught in a lie.

The Don't Worry Darling director claimed earlier this week that she fired Shia LaBeouf from the upcoming film - but a leaked video has revealed that's not the case.

In the video Wilde can be heard saying she wants to "figure this out" and hinted at a disagreement between LaBeouf and the film's lead actress, Florence Pugh.

The New York Post reported the video features an admittedly "sweaty" Wilde who pleaded with the actor through a selfie video while driving.

"I wanted to reach out because I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet," she said. "I, too, am heartbroken, and I want to figure this out.

"I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us," she said.

"If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point, and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think?" Wilde continued.

The leaked footage comes after the Transformers actor wrote a letter to Variety in response to Wilde's earlier claims that she fired him from the film, later replacing him with pop sensation, Harry Styles.

"Firing me never took place, Olivia," LaBeouf said in the email continuing on to say, "And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth."

He also sent the publication text messages from Wilde in which she said, "Doesn't feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty," adding, "I'm gutted because it could have been something special."

Shia LaBeouf has called out Olivia Wilde's claims he was fired from Don't Worry Darling. Photo / AP

The Honey Boy actor then claimed in his email to the magazine he "officially" quit the day after receiving the text.

The news comes two days after Wilde took a swipe at her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis over serving her custody papers on stage in front of an audience earlier this year.

The 38-year-old actor and director addressed the incident in a new interview with Variety, saying it hadn't entirely surprised her, as "there's a reason I left that relationship".

Wilde was promoting her film Don't Worry Darling at the Las Vegas CinemaCon event in April when she was infamously served with a petition from Sudeikis concerning custody of their children, 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy.

Wilde told Variety the incident was upsetting.

Don't Worry Darling hits NZ cinemas on September 23.