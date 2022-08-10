Chloe Lattanzi, pictured here with her mother Olivia Newton-John and stepfather John Easterling, has shared a touching tribute to her mum. Photo / Getty Images

Dame Olivia Newton-John's daughter has paid a touching tribute to the late actress.

The Grease star passed away earlier this week following a long battle with cancer and Chloe Lattanzi has remembered her mother as an "angel on earth" who was her "safe place" and "heart space".

Sharing the music video for her duet with her mother, Window in the Wall, Lattanzi wrote on Instagram: "You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space.

"It has been my honour and continues to be my honour to be your baby and best friend.

"You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."

A number of Newton-John's famous friends commented on the post.

Actress Jane Seymour wrote: "This is so beautiful, such love, I know your mother is looking down on you with endless love and pride."

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins added: "You know how proud of you she was Chloe. The love between you was evident to the world."

A number of stars paid tribute to the Physical hitmaker following her sad passing.

John Travolta - who played Danny Zuko to her Sandy Olsen in Grease - wrote on Instagram: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Tributes are left at Olivia Newton-John's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo / AP

Their co-star Stockard Channing - who portrayed Betty Rizzo - said she will miss Newton-John "enormously".

She said in a statement: "I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being.

"Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Meanwhile, Sir Rod Stewart credited Newton-John with inspiring his own style.

He tweeted: "My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

"Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my 'Da ya think I'm Sexy' era. RIP Olivia." (sic)