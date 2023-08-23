Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has opened up about an unusual health issue she's been experiencing since her mum's death. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has opened up about an unusual health issue she's been experiencing since her mum's death. Photo / Getty Images

Just over a year ago, we said goodbye to beloved movie star Olivia Newton-John - and now her daughter Chloe Lattanzi has revealed her own heartbreaking health battle.

In a video clip shared on her Instagram, Lattanzi told her followers, “Since my mum’s passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been okay.

“If I have forgotten to return your calls ... I’ve had extreme memory loss. I’ve had difficulty getting out of bed. I’ve stuck to my commitments, but I have been neglecting myself.”

The 37-year-old went on to say that one particular piece of advice from her mum has stayed with her.

“One of my mum’s biggest messages was, ‘Take care of you: If you don’t take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else’,” she shared.

“After the walk I’m going to disappear for about three weeks, just to honour my mind, body and spirit because I’m developing a little bit of health issues in my mind and my body.”

The yearly Olivia’s Walk for Wellness for the Olivia Newton-John Centre is set to take place in Melbourne, Australia on October 8 at the Alexandra Gardens, one of the star’s favourite places, reports Fox News.

Lattanzi concluded by saying, “I just wanted to say to anyone who I have been inconsistent with, I’m so sorry. I haven’t been consistent with myself and I haven’t been taking care of myself. So in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the Wellness Walk, I’m gonna take a month to do that so I can be of complete service to everyone else.

“If you needed this reminder, I hope it was helpful.”

Lattanzi’s representative did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.

Olivia Newton-John died last year after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Photo / AP

Newton-John died at the age of 73 on August 8, 2022, after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

Despite the length of her illness, she remained positive during her life, a message that her daughter wants to continue sharing in her name.

“My mom’s a reminder of that, of just what we can manifest, of how many people we can help with this incredible light that we all have inside of us,” she told US Today host Hoda Kotb this year.