NZME announces new radio lineups: Megan Papas off to The Hits, Hayley Sproull joins ZM

Megan Papas will depart ZM and head to The Hits.

Big changes are coming to Kiwi radio waves in 2022, with ZM, The Hits and Flava announcing major lineup changes with some iconic shows getting a shakeup.

Today, New Zealand Media and Entertainment, which also owns the Herald, announced Megan Papas will leave the ZM Fletch, Vaughan & Megan show and head to The Hits.

Papas will take over Auckland afternoons and the nationwide 3pm Pick Up Show.

Comedian Hayley Sproull will join the ZM Breakfast show for 2022. The multi-talented comedian, actor and broadcaster will join Fletch and Vaughan from January 17.

Papas has been a much-loved member of the ZM Breakfast show since the launch of Fletch, Vaughan & Megan in 2014, helping it top the ratings and win multiple radio awards including Best Network Breakfast Show for the past four years.

Papas took to Instagram to share the news in an emotional post where she reflected on the last 7 years: "I have shared so many moments with the awesome family that listen to our show. Over my career, I've been married, divorced, dated a guy in a boyband that is 10 years younger than me, then married him, ran our café together, struggled with our fertility journey, and now we have Bastian."

Papas went on to share her gratitude to ZM listeners for all they have given her during the time at the show.

Emily Hancox, recently appointed Head of The Hits Network, says Papas will be a fantastic addition to the station.

"Megan is an absolute star and we're excited to have her as part of The Hits family. We know listeners will love getting to know her and we're looking forward to her joining us from 1 February."

Flava mornings are set for an all-new look for 2022 as well. The Hits Drive trio Stacey Morrison, Mike Puru and Anika Moa will be welcomed as new hosts of Flava Breakfast, alongside a new day lineup including Storme Hitaua and Azura Lane.

Mike McClung, NZME chief content officer, says the new lineup will build on the fantastic work done by the 2021 team in a year that was anything but ordinary.

"A huge thank you to Sol3 Mio's Pene Pati, Amitai Pati and Moses Mackay who have done a phenomenal job hosting the Flava Breakfast Show for the past year and a half, and are now off to focus fulltime on their music. We wish them a fond farewell.

Stace, Mike and Anika are moving to Flava mornings.

"Stace, Mike and Anika are looking forward to living and breathing old school hip hop and RnB. Stacey was the original breakfast host on Flava when it launched in 2004, so she has come full circle!"

Laura McGoldrick will take the reins of the Drive Show on The Hits in 2022. An integral part of The Hits, McGoldrick has hosted The 3pm Pick Up Show for the past two years.

"Laura is a powerhouse broadcaster and has fostered a wonderful relationship with listeners through her great sense of humour and candour on the air," says McClung.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs says there is no doubt that 2022 will be a strong year with the new lineup.

"It is fantastic to head into the new year with such a talented group of people on the air, continuing to deliver growth and audience engagement along with the very best commercial opportunities for our customers."