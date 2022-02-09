Jowsey admitted to "fuelling" the dating rumours that surrounded him and Khloe Kardashian and confessed that they were "all fake". Photo / Getty Images

Jowsey admitted to "fuelling" the dating rumours that surrounded him and Khloe Kardashian and confessed that they were "all fake". Photo / Getty Images

Former Heartbreak Island star, Harry Jowsey, has officially shut down rumours that he is dating Khloe Kardashian.

On a new episode of his Tap In podcast, Jowsey admitted to "fuelling" the dating rumours that surrounded him and Kardashian and confessed that they were "all fake".

"I wish these rumors are true, but they're not," the 24-year-old influencer began. "If that relationship happened, we'd be set for life."

The rumours - which were immediately shut down as "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE" by Khloe - had started on an Instagram account that shares unverified celebrity gossip. A post showed an email that claimed to be proof that Jowsey and Kardashian were dating.

It read: "'One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it's confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking. Apparently, they've been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house."

Seeing his opportunity for a spot of additional fame Jowsey admits that he then opted to "be a f--king scumbag" and add some fuel to the rumour fire.

"The next morning, I posted a carousel of me in the bath, and the second photo was the flowers and the Bentley," he said. "I was like, 'I might as well feed into it. Why not?'"

According to E news the flowers were actually for staff at Netflix who had made several social media stories about Jowsey, while the Bentley was on loan from a dealer.

When the rumours were first debunked by Kardashian, Jowsey told TMZ that if the opportunity came up he would "love" to date the gorgeous reality star.

He said: "I would actually love to take her on a date. I would love to. I feel like it would be so much fun for her, but I don't know what her situation is."

It seems unlikely that, after admitting to fuelling the rumours himself, Jowsey will be going on a date with Kardashian any time soon.