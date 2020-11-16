Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Noomi Rapace channels Lisbeth Salander in new film

5 minutes to read

Noomi Rapace in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. She brings some of that Lisbeth Salander edge to her new film The Secrets We Keep. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Listener
By: Russell Baillie

TITLE HERE

As Maja in new film The Secrets We Keep, Noomi Rapace reprises some of her Lisbeth Salander edge. By Russell Baillie.

It's a little over a decade since Noomi Rapace's international breakthrough as Lisbeth Salander,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.