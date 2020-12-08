Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of kitchen equipment baffles viewers

Television chef Nigella Lawson set fans into frenzy when she pronounced 'microwave'. Photo / Getty Images

Television chef Nigella Lawson has sent viewers and Twitter into a meltdown over her bizarre pronunciation of the word "microwave".

A recent episode of her show Cook, Eat, Repeat which aired on BBC earlier in the week had Lawson cooking brown butter colcannon.

Which is an Irish mashed potato recipe.

"I still need a bit of milk - full fat - which I've warmed in the micro-wa-vay," she said as she cracked on with the cooking.

Which of course sent fans and Twitter users into a meltdown as they took to social media to discuss the odd pronunciation.

Many viewers were left in hysterics while others questioned whether they'd heard the epic TV blunder correctly.

Although it seems Lawson has stayed quiet on the matter, it appears she has replied to a tweet.

The Mirror reports she seemed to confirm that her pronunciation of the word is closer to how Italian and Spanish people say microwave.

Her account liked a tweet from a fan which explained it to other viewers, which read: "[It's] pronounced as an Italian or Spanish person would /mee-kro-wa-veh/, ie, the right way."

All jokes aside it's surely a joke... isn't it?