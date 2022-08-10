Nicola Peltz-Beckham has cleared up rumours of a rift with her new mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. Photo / Instagram

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has cleared up rumours of a rift with her new mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. Photo / Instagram

Newlywed Nicola Peltz Beckham has addressed rumours of a feud between her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, in an interview alongside her husband, Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old heiress told Variety magazine she believes claims of a disagreement began when it was revealed she'd be wearing a Valentino gown for her wedding, rather than a Victoria Beckham dress from her mother-in-law's eponymous label.

Because ever since details of the young couple's lavish ceremony were made public, fans have speculated that a lack of visible interaction between the 27-year-old heiress and the former Spice Girl pointed to a cold war between the new family members.

Suspicions were heightened when Peltz Beckham posted photos of herself clearly upset on Instagram. Within a lengthy caption about family and "the industry" she wrote: "We all have days where people make you feel bad and it's okay to be hurt by it."

The Daily Mail reports that followers were quick to deduce the cryptic message was another sign of a feud with Peltz Beckham's new mother-in-law - who is alleged to have been upset that her son's wedding was all about the Peltz family.

The news outlet also claims the new bride did not want any input from her mother-in-law when it came to wedding preparations.

But in her interview with Variety, Peltz Beckham has explained what really went down regarding her wedding dress, saying of choosing a Victoria Beckham design: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started," she told the publication.

Her new husband, who is on the magazine's cover, adds: "Everyone gets along, which is good."

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham insists "everyone gets along" in his family, including with his new wife, Nicola. Photo / Variety

According to the Daily Mail, there were still plenty of guests dressed by Beckham senior, including her mother Jackie Adams and son Romeo's then-girlfriend Mia Regan. Beckham's best friend, Eva Longoria, also wore her designs.