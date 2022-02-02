Nick Cannon's vow of celibacy after conceiving eighth child

When Nick Cannon found out he was to become a father for the eight time he felt things had gotten a little "out of control" and undetook a vow of celibacy. Photo / Getty Images

When Nick Cannon found out he was to become a father for the eight time he felt things had gotten a little "out of control" and undertook a vow of celibacy.

Confirming on his own new talk show - simply titled Nick Cannon - that he was "shocked" to discover he was expecting another child and needed to make some changes.

"I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this," he added.

Vowing to stay celibate until the start of 2022, Cannon revealed he had "almost" achieved his goal.

News of the latest pregnancy was first revealed in photographs from a baby shower, obtained by TMZ. In the photos the 41-year-old TV host was seen cradling real estate agent Bre Tiesi's bump, as it was revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

The pair also held hands and hugged as they walked along the beach in Malibu at the gathering on Sunday.

The baby shower comes after Cannon's 5-month-old son Zen - whom he shared with Alyssa Scott - tragically died from a brain tumour in December.

Cannon said telling his other children – he has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden Sagon and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa – was "pretty intense", but his brood have helped him cope with the loss.

He said: "Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a 4-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense. But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey."

Cannon previously claimed he will keep having kids if that's "God's plan" for him.

The entertainer slammed the idea that any of his children were conceived by accident, when speaking about becoming a dad for the seventh time in July 2021. At the time he had added four children to his brood in the space of a year.

It seems that finding out about baby number eight changed Cannon's view on things with the Masked Singer host telling the Drink Champs podcast, he was "stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," adding, "I'm gonna see if I can make it to 2022".

While many have called Cannon's approach to fatherhood unconventional, the TV star disputes that, but admits that his time is spread very thinly.

"I'm a father, first and foremost," he told People.

"There's a lot of guilt that I feel and I talk about this in therapy all the time. It's rooted in not having enough time to spend with my loved ones, specifically my children, because I have a lot of children. I'm also spread so thin in my work because that's how I cope. That's how I deal with things. I have several jobs and several shows and movies and music, all that stuff. And I call myself a provider for many, but one thing no matter how much money I generate, one thing I can't generate is time.

"It's not about quantity, it's about quality," Cannon added. "And it's really just having quality moments with my children, quality moments with my family. Had a lot of quality moments with Zen in his short time here. I always say time is a manmade thing, but love and energy is a godsend."