Nick Cannon reveals he chose not to treat late son's cancer

Nick Cannon reveals heartbreaking decision during his late son's cancer battle. Photo / Getty Images

In a recent interview with People, The Masked Singer star, Nick Cannon has revealed his late son Zen did not receive treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Cannon spoke of his own chemotherapy experience during his battle with lupus and said it had an impact on his decision not to go forth with treatment for his son, saying he didn't want to see his child "suffer".

Cannon shared Zen with former model Alyssa Scott and continued to explain their decision, "We were having quality-of-life conversations."

"We could have had that existence where he would've had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who's had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn't want that. I didn't want him to suffer."

Starring on the cover of People the actor said "we had a short time with a true angel."

"My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."

Zen – who was born in June this year was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer known as a high-grade glioma in August and after doctors did all they could, Cannon and Scott made the decision to give their child the best life they could, no matter how long or short that may have been.

Cannon first broke the sad news of Zen's passing on his talk show where he recounted the difficult moments throughout his son's health battle.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumour - brain cancer," he said.

But thankfully Cannon and Scott got to spend their last day with Zen at the beach "I was like, "We have to watch the sunrise and just be there with him one last time,"'

"It was beautiful."

Zen passed away on December 5 with both of his parents by his side.

"I see it as a blessing that I got to be there,' Cannon told People. "Alyssa says, 'I think he was just waiting for you.'"