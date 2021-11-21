Newstalk ZB announce Heather Du Plessis-Allen cover, new host for Gold FM

Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan announces she is expecting. Video / Newstalk ZB

Newstalk ZB listeners will have a familiar voice step in for the drive slot when host Heather du Plessis-Allan takes maternity leave - plus a radio legend is returning to the airwaves.

Newstalk ZB has announced Andrew Dickens is stepping in to host the Newstalk ZB Drive Show while host Heather du Plessis-Allan takes maternity leave in the early part of 2022.

Dickens currently hosts Newstalk ZB Afternoons on Mondays and is Gold FM's weekday Breakfast Host.

Andrew Dickens is stepping for Heather du Plessis-Allan and will host Newstalk ZB Drive when she goes on maternity leave. Photo / NZME

While Dickens is on Newstalk ZB Drive duties, Grant Kereama will host GOLD FM's Breakfast show - making his first return to breakfast radio since 2020.

"After taking some time off-air Grant has been quietly hosting a great weekend show on GOLD FM and he's absolutely loving being back behind the mic'. It'll be great to hear Grant back on Breakfast radio while he takes care of Andrew's loyal listeners on GOLD FM Breakfast," said NZME's chief content officer, Mike McClung.

Kereama has previously hosted shows on The Hits and ZM networks.

Grant Kereama will host GOLD FM's Breakfast show. Photo / Supplied

"Andrew's a big part of the ZB family and is very familiar to our listeners having hosted a variety of our shows over many years," said NZME's chief radio officer Jason Winstanley.

du Plessis-Allan announced she is expecting her first child in October.

In an on-air announcement, the Newstalk ZB host announced she and Soper were welcoming their first child together next year. Du Plessis-Allan married Newstalk ZB political editor Barry Soper in 2009.

"I have something to tell you... don't worry it's not bad news," she said. "The news is that I am pregnant."

Although Du Plessis-Allan said it was scary, she and her husband were excited to meet "the wee mate".

Du Plessis-Allan said she was due in February and is expecting a boy.

• Tune in to Andrew Dickens - Newstalk ZB Drive and Grant Kereama - GOLD FM Breakfast from February 2022.