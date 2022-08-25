Oriini Kaipara has shared her response to a viewer who objected to her moko kauae. Photo / Supplied

Oriini Kaipara has shared her response to a viewer who objected to her moko kauae. Photo / Supplied

Newshub presenter Oriini Kaipara made headlines in 2019 when she became the first journalist with a moko kauae to present a mainstream news bulletin in New Zealand.

Although she was applauded at the time, she also faced backlash. Three years later, she's revealed the moment she responded to a viewer who complained about her "offensive" moko.

"Today I had enough," she wrote on Instagram this morning, sharing a screenshot of a message from a man named David.

Kaipara first appeared with a moko kauae during her time at TVNZ. Photo / Supplied

"We continue to object strongly to you using a Māori news presenter with a moku [sic] which is offensive and aggressive looking," he had written in an email addressed to the entire newsroom.

"A bad look. She also bursts into the Māori language which we do not understand. Stop it now."

Kaipara then revealed that she responded to him. "I never do that. I broke my own code and hit the Send button. With love. And cheek!"

In her response, also shared on Instagram, she pointed out that it was difficult to take his complaints seriously as there had been no breach of broadcast standards, he was simply objecting to the way she looked and sounded on air.

Oriini Kaipara has shared her response to a viewer who objected to her moko kauae. Photo / Supplied

"If I may, I'd like to correct you on one thing - it is moko not moku," she wrote, even adding a helpful pronunciation guide for him.

She continued, "Moko and people with them are not threatening nor do they deserve such discrimination, harassment and prejudice. Moko are ancient cultural markings unique to the indigenous people of Aotearoa, myself included. We mean no harm or ill intent nor do we /I deserve to be treated with such disregard."

Kaipara concluded by recommending that he leave his ignorance in "another lifetime, preferably in the 1800s", before signing off in te reo Māori from "the lady with the moko kauae who speaks Māori but MOSTLY English on TV".

She told the Herald this particular complainant was "relentless".

"These types of complaints are being sent by a minority," she said, adding that she also receives a lot of "lovely and thoughtful" messages, emails and letters from viewers.

"My heart though remains with my whānau and my iwi Māori who find such complaints triggering and therefore stand behind me and with me in all that I do.

"The fact that my existence triggers some people is testament to why we need more Māori advocates in key roles across every sector.

"Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini. Success is not the work of an individual but the work of many."

Last year Kaipara made the move from TVNZ, where she first presented the news with a moko, to Newshub.

Kaipara, who is of Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangitihi and Ngāi Tūhoe descent, has had an impressive journalism career of nearly two decades, with years of experience reporting on Māori affairs.

TVNZ presenter Te Rauhiringa Brown faced similar comments for presenting Sunday night's weather forecast in te reo Māori.

TVNZ declared to the Herald that it is proud of its presenters and encourages them to use English and Māori on broadcasts.