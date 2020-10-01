Brooklyn Beckham has received heavy criticism from a domestic violence charity after a photo of him holding his fiancee Nicola Peltz's throat was shared on Instagram.

The 21-year-old son of David Beckham showed off his tattooed arms while grabbing Peltz's neck during a night out.

Founder of KWRO Women's Right's Organisation, Dianna Nammi, called the photo "disgusting" and believes that something so serious shouldn't be made into a joke.

She also thinks the photo should be deleted, along with an apology from Beckham.

"It is disgusting and I think with serious matters no one should allow themselves to make a joke," Nammi said.

"This is very important, an organisation like ours has seen so many women become victims of honour-based violence, domestic violence, forced marriage – and they have been strangled by their own family and they have been killed by husbands, partners or boyfriends.

"So we are talking about real life, even if it's a joke, it is disgusting in my opinion. I think it should be banned from Instagram, this kind of picture. He is 21, so mature enough to know it is a very serious matter and I think he has to apologise openly and tell people that he made a huge mistake.

"We are talking about living people – it is not a doll to play with, so I think this is sending a very wrong message, a very dangerous message to young people especially.

"It is so dangerous and his position is so important and not only him but his family need to discuss it to say something in the media that they are not that approving of that, because of their position especially.

"It is a really bad picture and he has to apologise to the public for such a dangerous message to the world and his followers."

However, it wasn't only Nammi who expressed their concern over the photo.

Brooklyn's fans had a lot to say about the way he was grabbing Nicola by the neck, stating they recognised similar photos with his ex-girlfriends.

"Every girlfriend he has had there are photos of him holding them round the neck. Even when he puts his arm around them it's really tight and looks like a headlock," one fan commented.

"Really odd the way he's never pictured with any male friends just his gfs who he falls in love with in two mins and then holds them by the throats etc," another expressed.

A bunch of similar comments reading "Why is he choking you though?" and "Why is he choking you?" filled the comments section.

Meanwhile, last week Nicola posted a similar photo to her Instagram where she was grabbing Brooklyn's neck as he shaved.

"I love you more every day," she captioned the photo.

Brooklyn replied: "I'm the luckiest boy in the world to have you by my side."

The pair announced their engagement in July.

The Beckham family's eldest child was dating the Transformers star, 25, for eight months.

At the time, the couple gave fans a glimpse at Peltz's engagement ring, which The Sun reports cost a quarter of a million pounds – around $484,000.

"The emerald-cut engagement ring is estimated to feature a 4.5-5 carat diamond," The Sun reported.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz