Kris Jenner has denied claims that she displayed "sexual harassment" in a new lawsuit filed by her former bodyguard Marc McWilliams.

According to legal documents, the reality TV star was accused of showing a "pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct".

McWilliams – who claimed to begin working with the Kardashians in May 2017 – alleged he experienced "sexual harassment, hostile work environment, racial discrimination and gender discrimination".

According to the lawsuit, Jenner's daughter Kourtney is listed as a defendant as she also used Marc as her bodyguard at the time.

"Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams," their lawyer said in a statement to Daily Mail.

"His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts.

"Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job."

"Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later."

The statement explained that while Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything "improper".

"When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."