Shannen Doherty wants to record video messages for her loved ones to watch after she's passed away.

The Charmed star is currently battling against stage four breast cancer, and has admitted that while she wants to prepare for her passing by writing letters and recording video messages for her family, she hasn't been able to because the process feels too "final".

Shannen still feels like a "very healthy human being", and is confident she'll live another "10 or 15 years", so doesn't want to write her final messages too soon.

She said: "I haven't sat down to write letters. That's something I need to do. There are things I need to say to my mom. I want my husband to know what he's meant to me. But whenever it comes time for me to do it, it feels so final. It feels like you're signing off, and I'm not signing off.

"I feel like I'm a very, very healthy human being. It's hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you're going to live another 10 or 15 years."

Shannen Doherty revealed her diagnosis in February. Photo / ABC News

The 49-year-old actress revealed her stage four cancer diagnosis in February this year, three years after going into remission from her first battle with the illness.

And the star says she isn't ready to be "put out to pasture" just yet, as she still has "a lot of life" in her.

She added: "It's like anybody with Stage IV faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture. I'm not ready for pasture. I've got a lot of life in me."

Now, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is keen to "treasure all the small moments" in her life.

She told Elle magazine: "I try to treasure all the small moments that most people don't really see or take for granted. The small things are magnified for me. We have this endless well within us, and it's just about continuing to dig in that well for the strength to face adversity - and so that we can also see all the beauty."