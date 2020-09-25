Billie Lourd has surprised fans by announcing the arrival of her first child, a baby boy, with fiance Austen Rydell.

The 28-year-old actress - who kept her pregnancy private - has paid tribute to her late mother, "Star Wars" legend Carrie Fisher, by naming the newborn Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

The "American Horror Story" star captioned a picture of Kingston's feet on Instagram: "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell", along with blue love hearts and crown emojis.

Several celebrities have congratulated the couple on the arrival of their little bundle of joy, including Carrie's co-star Mark Hamill, who played the Luke Skywalker to her Princess Leia in the "Star Wars'"franchise.

He wrote: "Congratulations to #BillieLourd & #AustenRydell on the arrival of their firstborn child: Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell!!! I can't think of another baby with both 'KING' AND 'LORD' in their name. Nice."

Lourd's "Scream Queens" co-star Emma Roberts - who is expecting her first child - reacted: "Screaming!!! Love you guys so much."

Lourd - whose father is talent agent Bryan Lourd - and Rydell have largely kept their lives off social media, but in June, Rydell announced he popped the question.

He wrote on Instagram: "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?."

The pair started dating in 2016.

They had one break-up but reunited in 2017.

For Valentine's Day this year, they both shared gushing posts about each other on Instagram.

He wrote: "I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!! We're hangin with the redwoods today," while she said: "All 'round the world you make my world go 'round #toinfinityandbaeyond (sic)."

After their split, Lourd briefly dated "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner, and he supported her after her mother Carrie and grandmother Debbie Reynolds died a day apart in December 2016.