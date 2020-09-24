Nominative Determinism in Hospital Medicine

In 2015, four curious researchers combed the British medical register looking for practitioners whose surnames seemed apt for their specialties (e.g., a neurologist named Brain). Then they compared the frequency of apt names listed under hospital specialties against their frequency in the register in general. They found that "[t]he frequency of names relevant to medicine and to subspecialties was much greater than that expected by chance." Some examples:

General surgery: Gore, Butcher, Boyle, Blunt

Urology: Ball, Burns, Cox, Dick, Waterfall

Psychiatry: Downs, Lowe, Bhatti, Moodie, Nutt

Cardiology: Hart, Pump, Payne

Dermatology: Boyle, Hickey

Neurology: Counsell, Panicker

Paediatric medicine: Boys, Gal, Child, Kinder

Also: "Paediatric medicine was much more likely to be Wong than White (10:2), whereas anaesthetists were far more likely to be White than Wong (22:4)." And "One wonders if the comforting words of Dr Lie carry less impact because of the name, or whether consultations with Dr Dark in oncology are made any more ominous." (Via Futility Closet)

Getting away from it all

"Travelling out of Whitianga on Monday we followed this trailer with 2 sheep apparently going on holiday!!" writes Bev from Bethlehem. "They never sat down but leaned into the many corners we went around while following them and didn't appear to bothered by the bumpy ride. Maybe in these Covid times even sheep need to get away?"

Incentive to get hitched

In an attempt to boost their low birth rate — 1.36 babies per woman one of the lowest in the world — the Japanese government is offering residents who get married a grant of 600,000 yen (NZD$8696). Currently the grant is only offered to newly married couples in which both husband and wife are 34 or younger, and who have a combined household income of 4.8 million yen (NZD$70K) or less. From next year, though, couples can be as old as 39, and have a combined income of up to 5.4 million yen (NZD$78K), and still be eligible for the grant.