Is this Miley Cyrus' wildest red carpet outfit ever? The pop star rocked an entirely sheer bodysuit for the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Pop star Miley Cyrus rocked a daring sheer catsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend.

Cyrus, who performed Blondie's disco classic Heart Of Glass at the event, walked the red carpet in one of her most revealing outfits to date.

The Mugler-designed bodysuit, made of stretch sheer tulle, left little to the imagination in stunning pictures Cyrus posted to her Instagram:

Last month, Cyrus – who's on the promo trail for new single Midnight Sky – wore a similarly revealing outfit to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

Cyrus sat down recently for a wide-ranging chat on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast during which she described the biggest struggle of her very public divorce from Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus told Rogan it "f***ing sucked" going through the split in the public eye, adding that it wasn't just the divorce she had to deal with – it was the immense backlash from the public, who she felt "villainised" by for moving on.

Trick of the light or did she BYO light-up crotch? Picture: Vijat MohindraSource:Getty Images

And Cyrus appears to address the high-profile split in a newly leaked song rumoured to appear on her upcoming album. In the unreleased song Win Some, Lose Some, she sings: "Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead.

"Look back and the memory's haunted, can't believe we did it again, yeah.

"Can't count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head."

In the chorus, she sings: "You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can't pretend any more."