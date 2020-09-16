Katy Perry has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The singer, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter Daisy Dove, and Bloom's nine-year-old son Flynn have all been covered by a protective order against a man named William Terry, who has allegedly been trespassing on Katy's property and harassing her family.

According to The Blast, Perry was granted the order on Tuesday against Terry, who is "believed homeless and living in a silver Buick sedan".

In her initial filing, which is thought to have been made this week, Perry said: "I do not know him. He is a complete stranger who trespassed on my property, is stalking me and who threatened my family."

The 35-year-old singer listed the last date of harassment on September 8, when she alleges Terry "jumped the fence of my home in the Beverly Hills area".

She added: "Security ordered [Terry] to leave. When he refused, he was placed under citizen's arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass by the LAPD."

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on

The man allegedly told Perry's security he intended to enter the home, and the singer also accused him of making threats on social media.

She explained: "William has made threats on Twitter including that he wants to 'snap Orlando Bloom's neck' as well as lewd posts about me. He has entered my property and poses a violent threat to all of us."

Perry finished her filing by claiming she is "in immediate fear" for her own safety, as well as the safety of her family and friends.

She said: "I do now know if this person owns or possesses any firearms or other weapons. I have great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends."

A hearing has been set for October 8, where a judge will decide whether to make the restraining order permanent.