Andy Cohen thinks Kris Jenner would be a "huge get" for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

Fans have been speculating that the matriarch - who made a cameo on the show in season 10 - will join the Bravo series now 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' is coming to an end and the executive producer admitted he's been inundated with messages urging him to make it happen.

Speaking on his 'Radio Andy' show, he said: "I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the 'Housewives.'

[Messages say things like] 'She is good friends with Kyle [Richards]. This should happen, make it happen.' "

However, he also admitted he had received a whole bunch of tweets saying, 'Don't do it.' "

He added: "It's so interesting to me."

The 52-year-old star thinks Kris would be a good fit for the show.

He noted: "She is already connected with the cast. She knows, she's good buddies with Kyle. No joke, she knows everyone on the show.

"She is buddies with [Lisa] Rinna, I think."

However, Andy conceded it is unlikely the 64-year-old star will be joining the show because she wouldn't have any "control", a huge contrast to what she's used to on 'KUWTK'.

He said: "I don't think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?

"She wouldn't be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn't have control over the edits, so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can't see her surrendering that power... I really don't think she would do it."

It was announced earlier this week that 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021.