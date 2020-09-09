Like your jokes dark?

Nothing kills a joke quite so effectively as explaining it. But that didn't stop the Medical University of Vienna to research what kind of people are drawn particularly to dark humour, or "gallows" humour, which juxtaposes serious, not-at-all-funny things in such a way as to make them absolutely hilarious. It turns out it's not the sickos. Some believe it's a way we have of defanging things that scare us, but the study came to the conclusion that your love of gallows humour may simply mean you're very intelligent, emotionally stable and less aggressive. Black humour is defined as a kind of humour that treats sinister subjects like death, disease, deformity, handicap or warfare with bitter amusement. (Via Think Big)

Marginal tax *yawn* rates

"I think it would be really helpful if someone like the PM sat down and broke down their income and the tax they paid at each bracket just to make it really clear," tweets Johnny Silverpatch. Ok then…Auckland accountant, Dave White head (Tax Rat Ltd) breaks it down: " Currently the PM (or anyone with $376,840 taxable income per year) pays $115,277.20 income tax. If a 39% bracket is created for income over $180,000, the income tax payable would rise to $127,087.60. That's an increase of $11,810.40, or $227.12 per week. Essentially, for every $10,000 earned over $180,000 in a year, a person's annual income tax assessment would rise by $600."

Talented sci-fi writer works as subeditor

"Someone's put acid in the coffee machine at Mail Online again," Tweets BBC journalist @Tom_Mullen.

Learnings of a restaurant worker

1. I was a waitress at a luxury restaurant on the ocean when I was 18 and a guy asked for a sea breeze and I opened the window.... he gave me a disgusted look then told me it was a drink.

2. Worked in a hotel.... customer told the waiter he thought the fish was a bit dry...Waiter replied "that's what happens when you take a fish out of water". Luckily the customer took it well!

3. When I was about 19 or 20 I went to a posh restaurant with a friend and tried to order the scallops, 'no you can't have that, you're vegetarian' said my friend. 'no it's fried potatoes - my mum makes it all the time' said I.

Spoon debate

A reader writes: "How simple is it to know the difference between the abbreviations for teaspoon, which is the smaller of the two spoons, to shorten to tspn and Tablespoon, being the larger to Tbspn. One starts with small letter and the other large. How simple can that be?"