The former lead singer of legendary Motown group The Temptations has died after losing his battle with coronavirus.

Bruce Williamson Jr. died Sunday night at his home in Las Vegas. He was 49.

While he wasn't an original member of the band, he joined the Temptations in 2006 and sang with the group until 2015.

First emerging as a hugely popular vocal group during the 1960s and 70s, The Temptations scored some of the biggest hits of the Motown era - among them My Girl, Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me), and Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.

Advertisement

Williamson's son has also posted a tribute to his late father.

There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank... Posted by Bruce Alan Williamson Jr. on Monday, 7 September 2020

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome," he wrote on Facebook.

Thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON."