Michelle Obama has admitted at times she wanted to "push Barack out of the window" during their marriage.

The former First Lady made the candid confession during a conversation with Conan O'Brien on an episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast.

"There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window," the 56-year-old said, while discussing the "ups and downs" of their relationship.

"And I say that because it's like, you've got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn't mean you quit.

"And these periods can last a long time. They can last years."

Michelle and Barack are approaching their 28th wedding anniversary, and share two daughters.

She went on to say that people should view searching for a partner like assembling an all-star basketball team, and that a person should ideally pick the absolute best person to be with.

"You want LeBron (James). You don't want the guy, third row on the bench, who didn't make the team, but we often don't think about that," she said.

"What you're supposed to say, is, 'I have married LeBron. My version of LeBron'."

She also stressed the importance of giving yourself time to see the person you're dating "in an array of situations."

"There's no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen," she said.

"You can't Tinder your way into a long-term relationship," she concluded.