The other night as I sat watching TV I started to seriously think about getting karate lessons. Karate would help me get fit and get in shape. I thought it'd be great exercise, especially compared to the no exercise I do now.

These were all great rationales to grab my phone and Google 'dojo's nearby'. If I hadn't been holding a bowl of ice cream I might have. But I also know the rational mind is a lying mind. I had no interest in exercise or giving up dessert. The only reason I was thinking about starting karate lessons was because I'd just been reminded how badass karate is.

At the time I was unstoppably binging my way through the unfathomably great Cobra Kai on Netflix. The show is the unlikely sequel to The Karate Kid movie, a true 80s classic and one of the culturally most impactful movies of the era.



I'm aware it sounds like a quick and shameless cash in on the ongoing retro revival, and I like to imagine that's how it was pitched to risk averse boardroom executives, but let me assure you Cobra Kai is not that.

Instead, it's far smarter than you expect it to be and much funnier then it has any right to be. It offers comment on social issues like sexism, appropriation and masculinity but never beats you over the head with any of it. And it's exceedingly fun. When the 80s synth music revs up and our heroes face off in a karate stance its always a blood pumping thrill.

But the absolute cleverest thing about the show is that it counters your expectations from The Karate Kid and flips them on your head, much like a karate master using the force of an opponent against it. You hear Karate Kid sequel and you instantly think of the movie's crane-kicking hero Daniel LaRusso. The person you don't think about is the film's villain, floppy haired bully Johnny Lawrence. In an utterly brilliant move, this is who Cobra Kai is about.

Ralph Macchio returns as Daniel LaRusso in series Cobra Kai. Photo: Supplied.

The show opens 34 years after the original film with Lawrence down and out and mostly drunk. He's living in a dingy one bedroom apartment and in his 80s glory days. A chance encounter on a beer run sees him busting out some karate on a pack of bully's attacking the school nerd. He doesn't intervene out of any sense of concern, only when the bullies refuse to stop slamming Miguel into Lawrence's beat up old Pontiac. Reluctantly he takes the lad under his wing and decides to re-open his old dojo, Cobra Kai.

This all echos the movie. But where LaRusso found wisdom and friendship in his teacher Mr Miyagi, Lawrence trains Miguel the way he learnt under his brutal Sensei, John Kreese; Strike fast. Strike hard. No mercy.

Advertisement

Jacob Bertrand, William Zabka and Xolo Maridueña star in Cobra Kai on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

The show also counter punches expectation by retelling the movie's events from Lawrence's point of view. His version sees LaRusso coming to town, stealing his girl, picking fights and then ultimately stealing first prize at the All Valley Karate Tournament by using an illegal move, the famous crane kick. Cleverly this reframing of events is all backed up by flashbacks to the film and makes for a convincing argument.

While Lawrence bottomed out, LaRusso's fortunes continued to rise after winning the tournament and getting the girl. He's now a happy family man and the proud owner of a chain of luxury car yards, trading on his old karate glory to sell Audis.

Much as Lawrence can't stand seeing LaRusso's salesman grin on billboards around town, his view of his old opponent hasn't changed either. In his eyes Lawrence remains the aggro bully he bested all those decades ago. When their paths unexpectedly cross it reignites their explosive rivalry, setting both down destructive paths.

The show wouldn't have worked if the original actors hadn't returned to their teen roles. Pleasingly they did and while Ralph Macchio still carries LaRusso's fresh-faced enthusiasm, William Zabka as Lawrence completely steals the show as a man living in 80s cool and struggling to understand his place in today's world.

Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence square off in Cobra Kai. Photo: Supplied.

The show operates in the grey, never asking you to pick one side over the other. You see everything that makes them tick, their strengths and their failings, how they deal with their problems and each other, and the lifelong impact one's role models can have on a young mind. There's also a lot of killer zingers and badass karate scenes.

As a pop culture we'd forgotten how badass karate is. Since peaking in the 80s it suffered the one-two punch of wrestling's increasingly violent theatrics and the popularity of MMA's bone crushingly brutal combat. But thanks to the gloriously entertaining watch that is Cobra Kai, karate could be staging one hell of an underdog comeback. I am here for it. Pass the ice cream.