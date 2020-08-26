Gigi Hadid is cherishing her time whilst pregnant.

The model is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik and she is really enjoying this special time for her and her family.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside the photographs: "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ...will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old model previously revealed she doesn't think she should "share" her pregnancy on social media.

She said: "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends."

"Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April.

She said at the time: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

Yolanda has also expressed her excitement at becoming a grandmother.

Speaking a few days before Gigi confirmed her pregnancy, Yolanda said: "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press.

"Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently ...We feel very blessed."