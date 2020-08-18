Kiwi comedian Tom Sainsbury has found love and the relationship has moved apace in lockdown, with celebrities and power-players jockeying for spots at the wedding.

It's a relatable romance. Passionate and messy - a love that doesn't colour within the lines. A technicolour tale of the power of having a good woman in one's life.

Like Sainsbury's comedy career much of the action has played out online, with the wildly popular satirist sharing photos online of his beloved Karlena.

With just weeks to go before the wedding, some of the biggest names in the country are clamouring to attend and two of broadcasting's most iconic names are battling it out for a spot at the top table.

Advertisement

Sainsbury first introduced his new flame to the nation before lockdown, sharing an intimate boudoir snap of the besotted pair.

Revealing that they had been hiding their love for months, Sainsbury shared graphic details of their sex life and said that Karlena made him "a better person".

The look of love. Photo / Tom Sainsbury

Some fans expressed concern for her health, saying the flame-haired beauty looked "very thin", whilst others worried for Sainsbury, saying: "I know you think she's being transparent - but I can see right through her."

The loved-up couple took the romance on the road, with Sainsbury sharing a photo of the busty beauty sitting beside him in his luxury car.

Sainsbury's public declarations of love soon attracted the haters, with detractors saying the relationship was "a little sketchy" and that the photograph was "obviously Photoshopped".

Undeterred, the couple continued to broadcast their passion, with Sainsbury taking to Instagram to share a snap of the loved-up pair enjoying a post-coital beverage.

As lockdown hit Auckland, it was Karlena who risked life and limb to queue at Pak'nSave, putting her body on the line for her man.

"She's one staunch woman. You'll be happy to have her by your side in this time of need," wrote a fan online.

Advertisement

The shopping trip was not without drama, however, with Karlena bravely stepping in to break up a fight between desperate patrons.

"She's a peacemaker," wrote an online admirer, who labelled her "the perfect woman".

A dramatic photo captured the chaos inside the store.

Karlena bravely stepped in. Photo / Tom Sainsbury

From here, Karlena and Sainbury's love moved at lightning speed with the pair quickly becoming betrothed.

And then trying to start a family.

But then the wedding planning cast the couple into the centre of a celebrity storm.

Advertisement

Sainsbury shared a potential guest list on Instagram and even though he was careful to caption it as "brainstorming" the celebs descended, all fighting for the best spot at the wedding of the year.

Hilary Barry quickly tried to cement her place at the ceremony, brazenly trying to "bags" a spot next to Covid heartthrob Ashley Bloomfield.

But it wasn't that simple for Hilz Baz, who found herself with the formidable task of facing off against another broadcasting Barry, the imposing Maggie Barry ONZM.

And although our Prime Minister was invited, her partner Clarke Gayford was a notable omission.

The First Bloke timidly queried his chances of getting a ticket, asking: "Is JA plus 1 and whats your call on children attending?"

Initally, Sainsbury did not reply.

Advertisement

Then this morning, the comic magnanimously invited Gayford, sharing the beautifully-designed invite to the wedding.

Now New Zealand waits, hoping that our team of five million can kick Covid's ass again and clear the way for Destiny Church to host 2020's hottest wedding.

Or something.