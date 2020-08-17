Kanye West wants to create the Christian version of Tik Tok.

The 'I Love It' hitmaker has a "vision" to work alongside the social media platform on a special "Christian monitored" version of the app, which would be "safe for young children and the world".

He wrote in a series of tweets: "A VISION JUST CAME TO ME ... JESUS TOK ... I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY ..."

:WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD ... IN JESUS NAME ... AMEN (sic)"

Kanye is also currently running for President and he has recently published his 10-point presidential platform and website ahead of the upcoming 2020 election in November.

Kanye's platform details the formal set of principal goals he hopes to achieve if he wins the election, and features points including his desire to bring prayer back to classrooms, reform the police, seek racial justice in the courts, and promote "creativity and the arts".

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker also hopes to "restore the sound national economy" as well as reduce student loan debt, restructure the education system, and prioritise renewable energy resources.

Kanye punctuated each of the points on his website with a quote from the Bible. The website also allows visitors to donate between $20 and $1000 to his political party, as well as sign up with their email address and phone number to show their support for his campaign.

Kanye hosted his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina last month, where he broke down in tears as he spoke about his thoughts on abortion, and admitted he and his wife Kim Kardashian West had considered terminating her first pregnancy.