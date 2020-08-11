Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have announced that they're expecting a baby together.

The pair took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce the pregnancy, sharing a snap of themselves holding a tiny khaki zookeeper's shirt.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin wrote.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting!"

The pair got engaged last year, officially tying the knot just a few months ago in May this year.

"It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," she said.

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

She also asked her followers for any parenting advice they might have.

"Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes and prayers to our little sweetheart.

"Love & light."