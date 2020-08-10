YouTube star Nikkie de Jager has revealed she was robbed at gunpoint in her own home.

The beauty influencer who is best known as "Nikkie Tutorials" took to her social media channels to tell her millions of followers she was "OK" – but that the ordeal had left her shaken.

The 26-year-old, who lives in the Netherlands with her fiance Dylan, said she was physically fine but mentally struggling with what happened.

"Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became a reality when we were robbed under gunpoint in our own home," Nikkie wrote.

"Dylan and myself got (sic) attacked but physically we're OK. Mentally it's a whole other story."

She went on to say she would be taking a break from her various platforms to recover from the situation.

Fans rushed to send an outpouring of support to the couple.

"That is truly horrible and I'm so sorry you had to go through that," one wrote on Twitter.

"That's so awful! I hope you upgrade your security and stay safe. Sending you good vibes," another said.

"That must have been so scary I pray for both of you," another added.

Someone else said: "OMG! This is absolutely terrifying. The most important thing is that you guys are not harmed [at least not physically]".

The beauty blogger – who is reportedly worth almost $9 million after rising to viral fame in 2015 – had been targeted by a gang of armed burglars according to local reports.

Dutch police confirmed the incident in a tweet today, which translated reads: "The perpetrators threatened the residents with possibly a firearm and took an unknown loot from them.

"There are at least three perpetrators who fled in a beige car."

The YouTube star has been uploading makeup tutorials since she was 14. Photo / Nikkie Tutorials / Instagram

The robbery comes six months after Nikkie revealed she was the target of a "vile" blackmail plot that forced her to reveal she was a transgender woman.

She made the announcement in an emotional video titled, "I am coming out", in which she revealed she was transgender and had been living as a woman since a young age.

"I have always wanted to share this side of my story with you, I just wanted to do it under my conditions. But apparently we live in a world where people hate on others who are truly themselves," she said in January.

"I have been blackmailed by people that wanted to 'leak' my story to the press. At first it was frightening to know there are people out there that are so evil that they can't respect someone's true identity. It is vile and it is gross."

In the video she explained she began her transition at 6 when she grew her hair and began to wear girls' clothes.

"By the time I was 19, I fully transitioned," she said. "I transitioned while on YouTube."

Nikkie started uploading YouTube beauty tutorials at 14 – but it wasn't until she was 21 that she was catapulted to fame with a video titled The Power of Makeup.

The seven-minute clip shows her applying beauty products to one half of her face while leaving the other completely natural and has been viewed over 42 million times to date.

"I filmed it and I almost never uploaded it because I hated it," she told news.com.au previously. "It just didn't feel right. I thought, 'Nobody is going to get this.'"

However, her boyfriend at the time convinced her to post the footage, saying he thought people would "resonate" with it.

"I remember uploading it and it did so bad, I said to him, 'See, I never should have uploaded this, it's horrible.'"

Nikkie is now one of the most successful YouTubers in the beauty space and is reported to be worth over US$6 million ($9 million). She was even listed among Forbes "Top Influencers" in 2017.